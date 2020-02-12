12-yr-old orphan commits suicide in Imo

Tragedy struck in Agboala Ishiala Umudi community in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State when a 12 years old orphan reportedly committed suicide.

Reports from the community indicated that young Kasarachi Odurukwe had become frustrated since the death of his parents, leading the primary six pupil to often tell his school mates that he wished to die so he could go and meet his parents.

A source in the community said the boy committed suicide on Sunday after two unsuccessful attempts as he tied a rope to a bamboo tree at the village stream in the presence of other children, who pleaded with him to stop.

The source also added that the boy and his two younger siblings were living with an aunt in the village.

He said: “Kasarachi (Odurukwe) had been complaining of how boring the world had become to him and he always told his peers that he would one day take his own life.

“He would jokingly tell his mates that he wanted to die to meet his mother and father in heaven.

“He later led his two siblings and two other children to a nearby stream to fetch water.”

Odurukwe was said to have assisted other children to fill their containers at the stream, while he used a long stick to check the depth of the stream.

“Because he was not satisfied with the shallow depth of the water, he took a rope and tied it up to a bamboo tree. But his first and second attempts to kill himself failed, while the other kids begged him to stop.

“It was the third attempt on a stronger bamboo tree that the rope strangled him.

“That action jolted the other kids, who ran back to the village to report to the family and village elders,” the source added.

