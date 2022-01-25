120 Catholic priests workers come out as gays, demand sweeping reforms in church

Over 120 Roman Catholic Church priests and employees within a community in Germany have decided to come out as homosexuals, while also launching a campaign demanding an end to institutional discrimination against LGBTQ people.

The priests and church employees took to the streets on Monday after allegedly facing constant discrimination, and also called for better protection of LGBTQ rights and an end to institutional discrimination against queer people.

The protesters, including former and current priests, teachers, church administrators and volunteers, who identified themselves as gay and queer, asked the church to take into account their demands and do away with “outdated statements of church doctrine when it comes to sexuality and gender.”

They also published a seven-point demands on social media under an initiative called “OutInChurch.”

The demands range from queer people saying they should be able to live without fear and have access to all kinds of activities and occupations in the church without discrimination.

They demanded that their “sexual orientation must never be considered a breach of loyalty or reason for dismissal from their occupation.”

They also asked the church to revise its statements on sexuality based on “theological and human-scientific findings.”

Besides asking for equal rights, the group also put down demands that the church takes accountability for their discrimination against people of the community throughout history, calling on the bishop to take responsibility on behalf of the church.

