120 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 160,657. More recoveries confirmed | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,013 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 160,657.

However, Nigeria has recorded 145,399 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (32), Rivers (25), Kaduna (20), Bayelsa (13), Kano (7), Jigawa (5), Borno (5), Abia (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (2), FCT (1), Ogun (1), Nasarawa (1), and Imo (1).

