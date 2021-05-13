12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans to watch Champions League final live in Porto | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans to watch Champions League final live in Porto
European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in Portugal.
The final, initially billed to hold in Istanbul, Turkey, was moved to a new venue due to coronavirus restrictions in England.
Portugal is on England’s green list so players and fans can attend without having to quarantine on their return home, whereas Turkey is on the red list.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how the Government of the United Kingdom had held a merting with UEFA, seeking for the final to be played in London since both teams are from the UK.
But the meeting ended with speculations that Portugal would likely host the game, billed for 29 May.
Read Also: Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
All parties involved have finally agreed to have the game played at Porto’s home ground, with 6,000 fans from each team to attend.
“To deprive supporters of the chance to see the match in person was not an option and I am delighted that this compromise has been found,” said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.
“Fans have had to suffer more than 12 months without the ability to see their teams live and reaching a Champions League final is the pinnacle of club football,” added Ceferin.
“After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don’t have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season.”
Both Chelsea and Manchester City say they are in discussions with Uefa and other stakeholders over ticketing and travel arrangements.
The Blues and the recently crowned Premier League champions, had met in the semifianl of the FA Cup, where Chelsea came out on top.
Chelsea went on to beat City 2-1 in their last Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans to watch Champions League final live in Porto
European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in...
SportsBusiness: EPL agrees £4.7bn TV rollover deal; McGregor earns $180m to top athletes rich list
In this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the newly signed television rollover deal by...
Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Latest Tech News
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...