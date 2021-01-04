1,204 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 91,351. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,318 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 91,351.

Meanwhile, 75,699 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (654), FCT (200), Plateau (60), Kaduna (54), Kano (40), Rivers (30), Edo (28), Nasarawa (25), Kebbi (19), Bauchi (18), and Oyo (13).

Others are – Akwa Ibom (12), Bayelsa (11), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Abia (8), Benue (5), Imo (3), Borno (2), Sokoto (1), and Osun (1).

