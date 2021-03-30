121 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,762. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 121 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,056 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 162,762.

However, Nigeria has recorded 151,532 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (40), FCT (15), Katsina (12), Kaduna (11), Imo (8), Kebbi (8), Nasarawa (8), Delta (7), Edo (3), Osun (3), Rivers (3), Ekiti (1), Jigawa (1), and Kano (1).

