1,244 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 101,331. Deaths, recoveries updated

January 11, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,244 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,361 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 101,331.

Meanwhile, 80,491 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (774), FCT (125), Plateau (102), Anambra (47), Ondo (46), Rivers (27), Edo (18), Kaduna (16), Ogun (16), and Gombe (16).

Others are – Bauchi (11), Kano (11), Nasarawa (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Sokoto (7), Borno (5), Ekiti (4), and Zamfara (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 101,331.

“Discharged: 80,491 AND Deaths: 1,361.”

Opinions

