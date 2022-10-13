126 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

Another batch of 126 Nigerians stranded in Libya returned to the country on Thursday.

The returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a Boeing 700-787 Al Buraq Air at 4:22 p.m., on Thursday.

They were received at the airport by the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed.

Ahmed, who was represented at the airport reception by the agency’s Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

READ ALSO: Another batch of 143 Nigerians return from Libya

He said the programme was designed to help distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when they hit stumbling block during their journey.

He revealed that the returnees comprised 46 men, 62 women and 18 children.

At least 1,500 Nigerians had returned from the North African country under the voluntary repatriation programme this year.

The NEMA chief said: “We admonish the returnees on the need to realise that there’s no country better than Nigeria.

“There are ample opportunities for all of us to thrive and live happily in virtuous and God fearing manners in Nigeria without unnecessarily exposing ourselves to undeserved dangers in foreign lands.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now