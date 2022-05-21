129 Nigerians return from Niger Republic

129 Nigerians stranded in Agadez, Niger Republic, returned to the country on Saturday.

The Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr. Nurudeen Abdullahi, confirmed the development to journalists in the state.

He said the returnees arrived in Kano in three luxury buses organised by the International Organisation on Migration (IMO).

Abdullahi said: “The returnees were brought back through a voluntary repatriation programme for those who left Nigeria to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not get to their destinations and became frustrated.”

READ ALSO: Despite internal challenges, Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, donates security vehicles to Niger Republic

The returnees comprised 125 male, two female and two toddlers.

He added: “The returnees are from different parts of Nigeria; some from Kano, Gombe and Anambra States.

“They will be trained for four days to be self-reliant and will be given grants to start new lives.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now