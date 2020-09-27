13 Boko Haram insurgents, family members surrender to military in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters said on Sunday 13 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to the military in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the repentant terrorists surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion in Bama local government area of Borno State.

According to him, the affected family members were six women and 17 children.

Enenche added that the insurgents dropped their arms due to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East.

He said: The suspects and their family members who surrendered on Saturday, had been receiving medical attention at a military medical facility.

“They are currently undergoing thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practices in handling such cases.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remain resolute, determined and committed to sustaining the tempo of the operations.”

