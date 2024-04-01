13 dead, injured in Kogi auto crash

At least 13 persons died and two others were injured in an auto crash in Kogi State on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Samuel Oyedeji, told journalists on Monday that a Sharon Bus and an articulated Cement Truck were involved in the accident which occurred along the Obajana -Lokoja Road in Lokoja local government area of the state.

He said the Sharon bus was parked behind a truck around the market for passengers to buy some things when the cement truck had a brake failure and rammed into it from behind.

Oyedeji said: “And that as soon as the truck rammed into the bus, it immediately went into flame and burnt virtually all the passengers inside it.

READ ALSO: Two dead, 2 others hospitalised after excess herb drink in Kogi

“Also burnt were the bus, two trucks, and a motorcycle.

“The bus was heading to Abuja from the southern part of the country.

“Our personnel, who were on rescue operations with Red Cross Nigeria and police officers, couldn’t save the situation due to the fierceness of the fire

“But the charred remains of the affected persons were collected while the two injured persons have been taken to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana for medical attention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now