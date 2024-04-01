Metro
13 dead, injured in Kogi auto crash
At least 13 persons died and two others were injured in an auto crash in Kogi State on Sunday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Samuel Oyedeji, told journalists on Monday that a Sharon Bus and an articulated Cement Truck were involved in the accident which occurred along the Obajana -Lokoja Road in Lokoja local government area of the state.
He said the Sharon bus was parked behind a truck around the market for passengers to buy some things when the cement truck had a brake failure and rammed into it from behind.
Oyedeji said: “And that as soon as the truck rammed into the bus, it immediately went into flame and burnt virtually all the passengers inside it.
READ ALSO: Two dead, 2 others hospitalised after excess herb drink in Kogi
“Also burnt were the bus, two trucks, and a motorcycle.
“The bus was heading to Abuja from the southern part of the country.
“Our personnel, who were on rescue operations with Red Cross Nigeria and police officers, couldn’t save the situation due to the fierceness of the fire
“But the charred remains of the affected persons were collected while the two injured persons have been taken to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana for medical attention.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...