 13 die as bandits attack community, police station in Niger | Ripples Nigeria
13 die as bandits attack community, police station in Niger

Published

7 seconds ago

on

At least 13 persons died in a bandit attack on Beri town in Bobi district of Niger State on Monday.

The bandit also attacked a police station in the area.

The attack came just 24 hours after unknown gunmen abducted 200 students from an Islamiyya school in the state.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency, which confirmed the incident in statement, said several people were injured in the attack.

READ ALSO: Three soldiers die in Niger bandits’ attack

According to the agency, the bandits also attacked Unguwan Malam Bako in Kotonkoro district and abducted an unspecified number of people.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello, in a statement described the insecurity in the state as a “war situation.

“The situation has reached crisis level. In fact, it’s a war situation that we have to confront without further delay,” he said.

Click to comment

