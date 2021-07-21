Metro
13 die in Lagos-Ibadan highway accident
At least 13 persons died on Wednesday in an auto accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The spokesman of the Ogun State’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said 12 other persons were injured in the accident that occurred at 3.45 p.m. near the Wich Tech Company, Danco Station, along the highway.
He added that the accident involved a white commercial Mazda bus with registration number: APP 28 YE and a blue waste disposal truck with no number plate.
According to Akinbiyi, the commercial bus driver wrongly overtook an ongoing vehicle, lost control and rammed into the stationary truck.
He said the commercial bus was loaded with 25 passengers instead of 18.
The spokesman said: “Nine men, eight women, and eight minors were involved in the accident.
“12 people – five men, three women and four minors were injured while 13 persons comprising four men, five women, and four minors died in the accident.
READ ALSO: Two dead, 35 cars burnt as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
“We learnt the commercial bus was coming from Lagos when it wrongly overtook the vehicle in its front before ramming into a vehicle stationed at the roadside and killed nine persons on the spot.
“The remaining four died at Idera Hospital where they were rushed to by TRACE and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials.
“The injured victims were rescued to Idera Hospital while the deceased persons were deposited at the same hospital mortuary in Sagamu. The vehicles had been towed to Sagamu police station.
“TRACE Corps will continue to insist that the roadside is not a mechanic workshop where cars should be parked or repaired for whatever fault because of its attendant consequences.”
