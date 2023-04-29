13 escape death in Cross River building collapse

A two-storey building under construction collapsed in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday.

However, 10 persons were working in the building located at Muri Nta Eke Street off Ikot Eyo in the state capital when it came down.

He added that 10 workers had been declared safe by emergency responders.

The state’s Commissioner for information, Eric Anderson, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said: “13 people were originally working at the site but three of them took a break before the incident, leaving 10 on ground when the building collapsed.

READ ALSO: Five dead, 24 injured in Cross River auto crash

“We can account for the 10 persons but the security guard told us that a boy was seen at the site seconds before the collapse.

” So we are here with our equipment to make sure we get to the bottom of the rubble, it is obvious that the contractor who happens to be the owner of the structure was also the site engineer and building engineer and all.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now