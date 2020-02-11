13 head teachers suspended in Oyo for collecting illegal fees from pupils

Thirteen head teachers in Oyo state were on Monday suspended by the state government for collecting illegal fees from pupils, and for acts of insubordination.

Also suspended are two assistant head teachers and a classroom teacher for extortion and various misconduct.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran, in a statement on Monday.

Adeniran said: “Apart from illegal collection of fees from pupils, the suspended teachers were also found culpable of insubordination and refusal to comply with posting instructions. The suspended teachers will face a disciplinary panel.

Read also: Why Kogi governor suspended University VC, Polytechnic Rector

“It was during our tour of schools that we discovered failure of some teachers to comply with posting instructions. Some of them were collecting illegal money from the pupils, despite the reiteration of the free education policy of this administration.

“This will serve as a deterrent to saboteurs among the headteachers in the state. They should know henceforth that the government will not tolerate indiscipline.”

The Oyo State government under Governor Seyi Makinde runs a free tuition program for primary and secondary schools in the state. The state government also provides students with text and exercise books.

Join the conversation

Opinions