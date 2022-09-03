13 injured in Kogi auto crash

At least 13 persons were seriously injured in an auto accident along the Ejule- Ochadamu road in Kogi State on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Lokoja, said the accident occurred when the bus driver of a luxury bus loss control and plunged into a nearby drainage at about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

He said: “The good thing is that our officers and men on patrol were right on time at the scene.

Read also:Auto crash kills six, injures 10 along Bauchi-Kano Highway

“They took the 13 injured persons to Grimard Hospital, Ayingba and Holy Memorial Hospital, Ochadamu for medical treatment.

“It’s an unfortunate crash as the brake of the bus reportedly failed resulting in the driver losing control.

“We give God the glory that no life is lost in the auto crash, which injured the 13 passengers now receiving treatment in the hospitals.”

The sector commander, however, warned motorists against reckless driving, which has always been the major cause of accidents and deaths on the nation’s highways.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now