13 interesting things you may not know about late Kenyan president Arap Moi

Former Kenyan President, Daniel Arap Moi, 95, who stepped down from power in 2002 after being constitutionally barred from running for a further term has died with the circumstances surrounding his death yet to be revealed to the media by his immediate family members.

Born on September 2, 1924 into a farming family, Moi was a close ally of Kenyatta in the run-up to Kenyan independence in 1963 and also served as home affairs minister from 1964 and in 1967 when he became the country’s vice-president.

He was the country’s second president, after he took over power after the death of Jomo Kenyatta in 1978.

In office, he was feared and admired in equal measures and was accused of human rights abuse.

Moi introduced multi-party politics in 1991, but subsequent elections were marred by rigging.

As a parting shot to the fallen leader who was seen by his critics as an authoritarian ruler but his allies credited him for maintaining stability in the East African state, we share 13 interesting things you probably didn’t know about Moi.

– He takes tea or porridge with boiled green maize for breakfast.

– He does not take alcoholic drinks.

– His wife Lena Moi (born Helena Bommet) in 1950, died in 1974 before he became president.

– He used to call his DCs or PCs without referring to any phone book. He is said to have a photographic memory.

– He spends around Sh10 million annually on charity.

– He has never worn trousers with turn-ups.

– He was a teacher by profession.

– The tailor who used to design his suits while he was in power still works for him.

– He enjoys fast driving.

– He slept in a tent twice. On both occasions, the former President was on a tour to meet the people.

– Moi’s name Toroitich means “welcome home the cattle”.

