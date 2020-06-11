13 million Nigerians may lose jobs to COVID-19 —WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday at least 13 million Nigerians may lose their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued by its senior spokesperson, Elisabeth Byrs, the world’s large humanitarian organization said more than 3.8 million people mainly working in the informal sector risked losing their jobs amid rising hardship.

The United Nations agency added this could rise to 13 million if movement restrictions continued for a longer period.

It also disclosed that Nigeria needs over $182 million to sustain life-saving aid for the next six months for conflict-affected Nigerian families living under COVID-19 lockdowns in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

Nigeria has recorded 13, 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 382 deaths as at Wednesday night and the Federal Government has put in place several measures, including restrictions in a bid to check further spread of the virus in the country.

WFP said: “More than 3.8 million people mainly working in the informal sector, face losing their jobs amid rising hardship, and this could rise to 13 million if movement restrictions continue for a longer period.

“This would add to the almost 20 million (23 per cent of the labour force) already out of work.

“In a country where about 90 million people – 46 percent of the population – live on less than $2 a day, this is a real concern.

“The urban poor who depend on a daily wage to feed themselves and their families have been very hit by movement restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.”

