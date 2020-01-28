Latest Metro

13 months after terror attack, military reopens Borno highway

January 28, 2020
OPI: Army makes clarifications, says any form of Identification is okay
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday reopened the Maiduguri-Damboa highway, 13 months after it was closed by the military over Boko Haram insurgency.

Buratai, who spoke to journalists during the reopening ceremony held at Molai checkpoint, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, said the highway has been reopened for motorists and commuters shuttling between Maiduguri to Biu and other nearby communities.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Chief of Staff resigns

The army chief assured motorists and civilians plying the road of safety, saying he had directed all commanders to provide security to all and sundry on the highway.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!