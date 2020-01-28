13 months after terror attack, military reopens Borno highway

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday reopened the Maiduguri-Damboa highway, 13 months after it was closed by the military over Boko Haram insurgency.
Buratai, who spoke to journalists during the reopening ceremony held at Molai checkpoint, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, said the highway has been reopened for motorists and commuters shuttling between Maiduguri to Biu and other nearby communities.
The army chief assured motorists and civilians plying the road of safety, saying he had directed all commanders to provide security to all and sundry on the highway.
