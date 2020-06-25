13 more persons, including four children test positive for COVID-19 in Niger

Niger State government on Wednesday confirmed that 13 fresh cases of the dreaded COVID-19 had been recorded in the state.

The state’s Task Force on COVID-19, which disclosed in an official report by its chairman, Ibrahim Matane, said among the infected persons were a five-year-old boy, as well as three other children aged eight, twelve and fifteen.

The report also said that all the 13 fresh cases hailed from Chanchanga Local Government Area of the state.

The development was the first time, since the outbreak of the pandemic that the state would record up to 13 cases in a single day.

Meanwhile, Matane assured that the state government led by Governor Abubakar Bello was determined to curtail the spread of the virus.

