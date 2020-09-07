13 power plants shut down as Discos reject 8,733 megawatts in one week

Power generation in the country fell on Sunday as four more power plants shut down within two days, bringing the total number of idle plants to 13.

Figures from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator revealed that 13 out of the 27 power plants on the national grid were not producing any electricity as of 6am on Sunday.

Among these were the eight power plants constructed under the National Integrated Power Project.

Geregu II, Sapele II, Afam IV & V,and Alaoji were shut down on Saturday and Sunday, joining Gbarain, AES, Olorunsogo II, Omotosho, , ASCO, Odukpani, Ihovbor, Ibom Power and Trans-Amadi IPP.

The closure of operations in the plants derived from challenges posed by poor load demand by distribution companies (Discos), frequency response, gas constraint, maintenance and gas pipeline rupturing.

As of 6am on Sunday, Nigeria’s power generation tumbled to 3,242.4 megawatts (mw) from 3,296.5mw on Saturday.

4,036.5mw of the nation’s generation capacity remained unused as 15 plants faced gas constraints (2,618MW) just as 13 plants were unable to generate 1,418.5mw on the ground of low demand by Discos, according to the system operator.

Nigeria’s largest power plant, Egbin, produced 390mw as of 6am on Sunday relative to its installed capacity of 1,000mw.

Read also: NASS, DisCos agree to halt tariff hike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) noted that Discos failed to distribute 8,733.39mw in the one week to 30th August.

According to the TCN data on national grid performance from 24th to 30th August, Discos distributed an average of 3,419.78mw during the week.

The system operator put the national peak demand forecast at 28,290mw, available capacity at 7,652.60, installed generation capacity at 12,910.40mw, transmission wheeling capacity at 8,100mw and peak generation at 5,420.30mw.

In its report on power supply status on all 132/33/11kV interface substations in August, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) warned Discos against the practice of load rejection.

“Discos should be cautioned on deliberate refusal to clear faults on some 33kV feeders within the timeline of eight hours as stipulated in the Reporting Compliance Regulations.

“Discos should also be cautioned against deliberate isolation of some sections of 33kV feeders to limit the loading of the feeders and denying customers electricity services,” the NERC.

Join the conversation

Opinions