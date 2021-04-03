13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival | Ripples Nigeria

At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) had passed the COVID-19 screening.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this to journalists in Benin on Saturday.

Shaibu, who is also the Chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the festival, said Oyo and Taraba failed the screening as they did not adhere to the guidelines given to the states to qualify them to participate in the nation’s biggest sports fiesta.

He said the guidelines would be strictly enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the games.

Shaibu also confirmed that two athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 and currently receiving treatment at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre.

He said: “The Oyo and Taraba contingents stand disqualified from the 20th NSF unless the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states failed to meet with the COVID-19 guidelines for the games.

“We have to be strict with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread COVID-19 which has already been flattened in the state.

“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict COVID-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into the camp.”

