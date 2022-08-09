13 stranded Nigerians return from Sudan

At least 13 Nigerians stranded in Sudan returned to the country on Tuesday.

The returnees arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, aboard the Ethiopian Airline aircraft at about 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi, who received the returnees, said they were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) under the migrant protection and re-integration and European Union, under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.

He said: “The returnees were brought back through a voluntary programme for the distressed, who had left the country to seek for greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

“The returnees included five female adults and eight children (three female and five male) from Jigawa and Kano.”

