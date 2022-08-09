Metro
13 stranded Nigerians return from Sudan
At least 13 Nigerians stranded in Sudan returned to the country on Tuesday.
The returnees arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, aboard the Ethiopian Airline aircraft at about 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi, who received the returnees, said they were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) under the migrant protection and re-integration and European Union, under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.
READ ALSO: 129 Nigerians return from Niger Republic
He said: “The returnees were brought back through a voluntary programme for the distressed, who had left the country to seek for greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.
“The returnees included five female adults and eight children (three female and five male) from Jigawa and Kano.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...