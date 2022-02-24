News
13-year-old boy sexually assaulted by security man in Edo dies
One of the nine boys allegedly assaulted by a security man in Edo State died on Thursday.
The suspect, Ovie Oktogbo, 43, was arrested by police during the week for allegedly teenage boys in the state.
Police claimed the suspect lured the victims with N100 to N200 before carrying out the abominable act.
The victim, who was simply identified as Jeffery, took ill with swollen feet, face, and pus all over his body.
Medical examination revealed that his liver and kidney were damaged as a result of certain chemicals in the bleaching creams used by the suspect on the victims.
The deceased’s parents are demanding that the suspect be sentenced to death.
Watch the video of the late teenager’s mother seeking justice.
