Connect with us

News

13-year-old boy sexually assaulted by security man in Edo dies

Published

1 hour ago

on

One of the nine boys allegedly assaulted by a security man in Edo State died on Thursday.

The suspect, Ovie Oktogbo, 43, was arrested by police during the week for allegedly teenage boys in the state.

Police claimed the suspect lured the victims with N100 to N200 before carrying out the abominable act.

The victim, who was simply identified as Jeffery, took ill with swollen feet, face, and pus all over his body.

READ ALSO: Suspected armed robbers kill two police officers, five others in Edo town

Medical examination revealed that his liver and kidney were damaged as a result of certain chemicals in the bleaching creams used by the suspect on the victims.

The deceased’s parents are demanding that the suspect be sentenced to death.

Watch the video of the late teenager’s mother seeking justice.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ITV/RADIO NIGERIA (@itvng)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen + three =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...