13-year-old US boy sets record as he earns first degree from the university

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota, USA, is on the verge of creating a record as he is set to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

The boy, Elliott Tanner, who will, in a few days, be earning his first degree with a major in Physics and a minor in Mathematics, has been maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring older classmates.

While speaking on his future, Elliot said he wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the same university.

“I have an incredible passion for physics. It’s been one of my favorite things to do,” he told reporters who interviewed him when the news of his feat broke out.

His mother, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age three and following a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was nine.

“People who hear Elliott’s story say he doesn’t get to be a kid, or he grew up too fast. He still very much is a kid and the only difference is he goes to school in a different building,” his mother said.

Elliot has been accepted into the University of Minnesota’s Physics PhD program and by 16, would become an academic doctor and a professor before his 18th birthday.

“We’re just trying to explore all our options, and coming up with dead ends. Trying to apply for any scholarships, fellowships, grants, and we have not been successful,” Mrs. Tanner said on the way forward for her genius son.

