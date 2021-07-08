Metro
1,326 students fail, as Nigerian Law School releases 2021 bar results
The Nigerian Law School has announced the release of its 2021 final bar examinations with 1,326 candidates (representing 22.98 percent) failing the exercise.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the bar results are mandatory for admittance into the Nigerian Bar.
A breakdown of the results publicised on Wednesday showed that a total of 5,770 students sat for the exams.
While 20 students representing (0.07%) came out with a first-class, 432 (7.49%) had second class (upper division).
On further scrutiny, it showed that 2,172 (37.64%) students had second class (lower division) while 1,725 (29.90%) narrowly escaped with a pass.
Read also: 1,785 Nigerian law school graduates called to bar
According to the results, released by the council of legal education, 35 (0.61%) students have conditional pass while 60 (1.04%) students were absent.
The release of the results was earlier fixed for July 3 but was rescheduled to Tuesday by the council.
According to the memo, the call-to-bar ceremony is scheduled to hold between July 27 and 28 respectively.
The comprehensive breakdown means that the failure rate in 2021 is higher than the previous year in which 632 out of the 2,515 students that participated in the examinations did not pass.
It is also the highest figure of students who failed the exams since 2017.
