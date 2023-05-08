News
134 kidnapped persons regain freedom in Kogi
The 134 persons abducted by criminals have regained their freedom in Kogi State.
The victims were kidnapped by gunmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State last week.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Sani Onogwu, said in a statement on Monday in Lokoja the victims were rescued by a vigilante group in the state.
He added that the victims were rescued during operations launched by the vigilante group in forests located in the state and some parts of Nasarawa State.
Police rescues 58 hostages in Kogi forest
The statement read: “The vigilante group stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in the Odullo forest of Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa State and rescued 134 victims who were abducted from Abaji, Kuje, and Kwali in FCT, as well as Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa.
“The group, comprising 92 members who participated in the operations at the Odullo forest and Sardauna in Nasarawa State, returned and were gladly received by the chairman of the area, Mr. Dauda Aliyu.”
