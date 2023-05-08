134 kidnapped persons regain freedom in Kogi

The 134 persons abducted by criminals have regained their freedom in Kogi State.

The victims were kidnapped by gunmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State last week.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Sani Onogwu, said in a statement on Monday in Lokoja the victims were rescued by a vigilante group in the state.

He added that the victims were rescued during operations launched by the vigilante group in forests located in the state and some parts of Nasarawa State.

READ ALSO: Police rescues 58 hostages in Kogi forest

The statement read: “The vigilante group stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in the Odullo forest of Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa State and rescued 134 victims who were abducted from Abaji, Kuje, and Kwali in FCT, as well as Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

“The group, comprising 92 members who participated in the operations at the Odullo forest and Sardauna in Nasarawa State, returned and were gladly received by the chairman of the area, Mr. Dauda Aliyu.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now