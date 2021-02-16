Politics
1,368 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 148,296. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,368 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,777 as of Tuesday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 148,296.
However, Nigeria has recorded 124,483 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Anambra (344), Oyo (172), FCT (148), Benue (107), Rivers (95), Ogun (59), Ondo (56), Ebonyi (53), Kaduna (52), Plateau (46), Kwara (36), Enugu (30), Akwa Ibom (26), Osun (22), Edo (20), Abia (17), Kano (16), and Borno (15).
Others are – Cross River (10), Delta (8), Gombe (8), Imo (7), Ekiti (5), Sokoto (4), Jigawa (3), Bayelsa (3), Nasarawa (3), and Zamfara (3).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 148,296.
“Discharged: 124,483 AND Deaths: 1,777.”
Abiodun, Akeredolu, three others receive Daniel into APC
The former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday officially completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, just two years after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Daniel, who was the Director-General of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential election, resigned from PDP in March same year.
He also openly supported the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, during the 2019 governorship election in the state.
He was received into APC at his Asoludero residence in Sagamu, Ogun State, by Governor Abiodun and four other governors elected on the party’s platform.
The governors are – Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abubakar Bello (Niger).
Bello, who is Chairman of APC Registration and Revalidation Committee, presented broom, a symbol of APC, to Daniel to formally welcome him into the party.
He said the National Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, and Bagudu, would formally present the former governor to President Muhammadu Buhari in a few days.
Bagudu, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, described Daniel as a colossus with outstanding political ideology.
He said APC has grown bigger and better with his defection, adding that the party was happy to receive the ex-PDP chieftain.
Akeredolu described Daniel’s switch to APC as homecoming and urged leaders of the party in the state to come together and make the party stronger.
In his response, Daniel said the decision to join APC was well-considered and thought out.
He stressed that Nigeria needed leaders to come together and speak with one voice in order to tackle challenges.
“In Ogun, no better time because we have a working governor who needs the support of all,” he said.
Governor Abiodun described Daniel’s defection to APC as historic, saying he supported his governorship ambition in 2019.
“Daniel will add a lot of value to our party. We are a party, not a social club. Before he joined us today (Tuesday), his advanced party has joined us. We expected more people to join us before the end of the registration and revalidation exercise,” he concluded.
FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme.
Farouq, who stated this at the Annual Ministerial Dialogue on the National Social Register (NSR), said the federal government would make the register more interactive.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the NSR is a database of poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria.
The minister said the focus of the meeting was to chart ways for the establishment of a central database for the programme through collaboration with other relevant agencies in data capturing.
She said: “As of January 31, out of the estimated 82.9 million (40.2 percent) Nigerians living below the poverty line, we have identified and registered 26.8 million poor and vulnerable individuals.
“This is equivalent to about 6.3 million households in our country.
“We are expecting another 20 million to be added to the database, specifically targeted at urban informal workers impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to her, the database capacity is unprecedented in the history of the country.
Farouq explained that the ministry was mandated to socialise and create demand for the use of the NSR for social development initiatives across various levels of governments.
Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The bill which was sponsored by Hon. Wale Raji seeks to create a legal framework for the operation and administration of the institute under the extant laws.
Raji, who led the debate on the bill, said the crux of the document was to cloth the already existing institute with legal status.
He said the enactment of the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005 provided the platform for the deregulation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry from the control, ownership and regulation of the Federal Government to the private sector.
According to the lawmaker, the reform basically focused on accomplishing many goals among which are power stability, reliability, sustainability, and human capacity development.
Raji said: “In response to this reform and to address the lingering issues on human capacity development, NAPTIN was established in March 23, 2009.
“NAPTIN is to provide a structural and standardised training process in order to achieve manpower capacity development in the power sector.
“With the successful completion of the reform and privatisation programme, NAPTIN along with some newly established institutions in the power sector assumed the status of a parastatal of the Federal Government under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Power.
“In view of the above Executive act, it is imperative that NAPTIN is established by an Act of parliament to empower the institute to actualise its mission and goals.
“The creation, establishment, structure, composition, finance, and functions of the institute will serve as a focal point for the development and capacity building as well as a research centre on matters relating to power in Nigeria and Africa at large.”
