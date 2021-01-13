1,398 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 103,999. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,398 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,382 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 103,999.

Meanwhile, 82,555 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 as NCDC confirms 1,024 fresh infections

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (542), FCT (131), Oyo (120), Rivers (113), Plateau (111), Kaduna (71), Kwara (71), Akwa Ibom (34), Sokoto (31), Benue (28), Ogun (27), Kano (26), and Kebbi (17).

Others are – Osun (12), Nasarawa (11), Delta (10), Gombe (10), Bayelsa (9), Borno (9), Edo (8), Ekiti (3), Jigawa (2), and Katsina (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 103,999.

“Discharged: 82,555 AND Deaths: 1,382.”

Join the conversation

Opinions