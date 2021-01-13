Latest Politics

1,398 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 103,999. Deaths, recoveries updated

January 13, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,398 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,382 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 103,999.

Meanwhile, 82,555 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 as NCDC confirms 1,024 fresh infections

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (542), FCT (131), Oyo (120), Rivers (113), Plateau (111), Kaduna (71), Kwara (71), Akwa Ibom (34), Sokoto (31), Benue (28), Ogun (27), Kano (26), and Kebbi (17).

Others are – Osun (12), Nasarawa (11), Delta (10), Gombe (10), Bayelsa (9), Borno (9), Edo (8), Ekiti (3), Jigawa (2), and Katsina (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 103,999.

“Discharged: 82,555 AND Deaths: 1,382.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */