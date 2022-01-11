14.3m Nigerians into drug abuse – UN

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said on Tuesday at least 14.3 million people are into drug abuse in Nigeria.

In a report released during a sensitisation workshop on Drug abuse and immorality, religious and social approaches to curbing the menace held in Jigawa, the UN agency said 36 million people are involved in drug abuse worldwide.

The workshop was organised by the Jigawa State chapter of the Youth and Civil Society for Development.

READ ALSO: 15 million Nigerians into drug abuse – Marwa

It read: “Although this is just a fraction of overall drug sales, the trend is upwards with a four-fold increase between 2011 to mid-2017 and mid-2017 to 2020.

“Rapid technological innovation, combined with the agility and adaptability of those using new platforms to sell drugs and other substances is likely to usher in a globalized market where all drugs are more available and accessible everywhere.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now