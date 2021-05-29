39 days after abduction, 14 Greenfield varsity students, staff regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria

The remaining 14 abducted students and staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna, have regained their freedom.

Armed bandits had on April 20 abducted 20 students and two staff from the university located in Kasarami village, Chikun local government area of the state.

Five students were killed by the bandits a few days after their abduction while one other was released on May 1 after his parents paid an undisclosed sum as ransom.

The Kaduna State government confirmed the release of the students in a statement issued on Saturday by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He said: ”The kidnapped students of the Greenfield University, who had been held hostage by armed bandits, have been released by their abductors.

“This was reported to the Kaduna State government by security agencies.

“According to the reports, at about 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, the hostages were found released on Kaduna-Abuja road.

“14 persons were released in total, comprising students and staff.”

