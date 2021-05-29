39 days after abduction, 14 Greenfield varsity students, staff regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria

News
39 days after abduction, 14 Greenfield varsity students, staff regain freedom
The remaining 14 abducted students and staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna, have regained their freedom.
Armed bandits had on April 20 abducted 20 students and two staff from the university located in Kasarami village, Chikun local government area of the state.
Five students were killed by the bandits a few days after their abduction while one other was released on May 1 after his parents paid an undisclosed sum as ransom.
The Kaduna State government confirmed the release of the students in a statement issued on Saturday by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.
READ ALSO: Why abducted Greenfield varsity students are still with bandits – Gumi
He said: ”The kidnapped students of the Greenfield University, who had been held hostage by armed bandits, have been released by their abductors.
“This was reported to the Kaduna State government by security agencies.
“According to the reports, at about 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, the hostages were found released on Kaduna-Abuja road.
“14 persons were released in total, comprising students and staff.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...