14 die as billboard falls in India

At least 14 people died and 75 others were injured when a huge advertisement billboard fell on them in India.

The billboard fell amid a heavy storm accompanied by rains in the Ghatkopar area of the country’s financial capital of Mumbai late Monday night.

One official in the country’s civic agency confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Videos on social media showed the huge billboard falling and trapping many cars and other vehicles under it.

The billboard was installed next to a fuel station.

The victims were taking shelter at the fuel station amid storms and rains when the mishap occurred.

Local police and fire department workers rescued the people from underneath the billboard.

They were later rushed to a hospital in the area.

