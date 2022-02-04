‘14 governors have endorsed Tinubu’s presidential bid,’ Ex-federal lawmaker, Jibrin claims

The Director-General of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu support group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said on Friday at least 14 state governors have declared their support for the 2023 presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader.

Jibrin, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, added that 26 APC state chairmen have also endorsed the ex-Lagos State governor presidential bid.

He, however, refused to disclose the names of the governors or party chairmen who had declared the support for Tinubu

Jubrin was a former member of the House of Representatives.

He wrote: “14 governors in and 4 in talks. 26 state chairmen in. We will not attack or stop anybody from contesting.

“We are exercising our right of choice by promoting Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will remain gracious and our doors open now and after the victories.”

The former Lagos State governor confirmed his intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office last month.

