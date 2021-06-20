14 killed as police repel bandits’ attack in Benue

About 14 armed bandits were reportedly gunned down in the early hours of Sunday during a gun duel with the police in the Katsina-Ala town, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The armed bandits were said to have met their death when they attacked a police station in the town where some members of their gang were being detained.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the bandits numbering about 50 had stormed the police station in Toyota Corolla vehicles popularly called ‘duck nyash’.

However, the police engaged them in a gun duel leading to the death of 14 of the attackers.

A source said, “We started hearing gunshots around 1:30 am today (Sunday) around the police station in Katsina-Ala town, everybody in the neighborhood was woken up with the sporadic gunshots and praying to God.

“It was around 5:00 am that some leaders in the area visited the station after they had contacted the Divisional Police Officer.

”Surprisingly, the police gunned down over 10 of these bandits while many of them escaped with gunshot wounds. We also heard that two of them were captured alive.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report, saying 14 of the bandits were gunned down during the attack.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected suppliers of bread, drugs to bandits in Kaduna

Anene who noted that series of operations were going on in the Kastina-Ala Local Government Area, said the development is aimed at totally clamping down on bandits activities in the area.

She said, “On 19th June 2021 five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

“On 20th June 2021 at about 0130hrs more than 50 other gang members of the detainees mobilized and invaded the police station to rescue their counterparts.

“Officers at the division who were already at alert engaged them in a gun duel and were able to subdue the bandits.

“Fourteen (14) of them were brought down during the exchange of fire while several others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

Meanwhile, she said the security operatives were currently on the trail of the suspected armed bandits who are now at large.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions