14 killed in Egypt building collapse

At 14 people died when a three-storey building collapsed in the southern Egyptian city of Assiut on Monday.

The city’s Governor, Essam Saad, said on Tuesday.

He said the bodies were recovered from under the rubble during search and rescue operations by emergency responders.

“Six people were rescued and have been transferred to the hospital,” Saad said.

According to him, poor maintenance of old buildings and violations of construction regulations are often blamed for deadly collapses of residential buildings in Egypt.

