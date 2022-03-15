14 out of 24 LGs in Niger under bandits’ control —INEC

Future elections may not hold in 270 polling units in Niger State due to the displacement of people from their homes by bandits and terrorists, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body which gave the warning on Monday at a meeting with Political Parties, Security Agents and other Political stakeholders in Minna, the state capital, said from available information,14 out of the 25 local government areas of the state have been taken over by bandits with the residents presently scattered in different IDP Camps across the state.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sam Egwu, while addressing the participants, said “the Internally Displaced Persons in the 14 Local Government Areas of the state may only have the opportunity to vote in the IDP camps if the security situation in the state improves before 2023 general elections.

“The no go areas due to insecurity for now are in Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga, and parts of Munya Local Government Areas and INEC already has a policy for IDP voting but we are calling for support and cooperation from political parties and other stakeholders to achieve the results,” Egwu said.

He added that though INEC has created 1,765 new polling units in addition to the existing 3,186 in the state, the people of the areas affected by the insecurity may be disenfranchised.

Also speaking during the meeting, INEC’s Head of Department, Operations, Mohammed Babatunde Yusuf, said many people in the affected local government areas will not be able to vote due to the activities of terrorists and banditry.

“Eligible voters from 270 polling units have been completely displaced from their homes of which 46 polling units are from Munya LGA, 100 polling units from Mariga LGA, 62 Polling units from Shiroro LGA and 62 polling units from Rafi LGA have been affected,” Yusuf said.

