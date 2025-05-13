14 people die after drinking liquor in India

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead and six others hospitalised after consuming toxic liquor overnight in northern India.

A senior police officer, Maninder Singh, told journalists on Tuesday that seven people have been arrested on allegations that they supplied the toxic liquor.

Singh said the suspects were alleged to have supplied the liquor to five villages around 19 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Amritsar in northern Punjab.

According to him, the police had launched a crackdown to destroy the network of spurious liquor supplies in the area following the incident.

Meanwhile, a senior government official in Amritsar, Sakshi Sawhney, said the local administration has deployed medics to the villages to check on people who drank the contaminated liquor.

He added that people showing symptoms are being shifted to hospitals to ensure the death toll does not rise.

