Metro
14-year-old girl killed in Plateau village, eyes, vital parts removed
The Babale community in Jos North local government area of Plateau State was thrown thrown into confusion on Friday when the body of a missing 14-year-old girl identified as Maryam Salisu, was found dumped on the outskirts of the village.
According to relatives of the victim, her dismembered body was found inside a gutter with her eyes and other vital body parts like breasts, tongue and teeth removed, in what they believed was a ritual killing.
The deceased was said to have gone with some of her mates to fetch firewood in the nearby bushes on Thursday when she suddenly disappeared, prompting the family to raise the alarm and a search party was organised by the community members which led to the discovery of her mutilated corpse.
Read also: Police confirms abduction of LG boss in Plateau
The mother of the deceased, Fatima Danliti, who narrated her last encounter with her daughter, said she had left everything to Allah.
“It is painful but there is nothing I can do. It is left for the person that committed the crime and Allah.”
The Plateau State police spokesman, DSP Alabo Alfred, could not be reached for comments as calls and text messages sent to his phone were not responded to at the time of going to press.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...