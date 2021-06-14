14-year-old girl reports father to police for alleged defilement in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

A 14-year-old girl has reported her father to the police for alleged defilement in Lagos.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the girl’s father, Kayode Adeyanju, has been arrested by police operatives attached to the Ipakodo Division in Ikorodu.

He said: “The survivor personally reported the case at Ipakodo Police Station, Ikorodu on the 7th June, 2021, after her horrible ordeal in the hands of her father and the police operatives arrested the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and ordered that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation.”

The spokesman also revealed that police operatives attached to the Morogbo Division on Sunday night, arrested seven suspected cultists at House 2 Hotel, Igbekele, Morogbo, Lagos State.

“The suspects include Hameed Salami (35), Ogunlade Adewale (30), Sunday Ogbemudia (36), Okekunle Segun (26), Imole Kingsley (23), Rasak Lekan (26), and Osuya Innocent (23).

“Items recovered from them include one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one axe and assorted charms.”

