14-year-old Nigerian builds drug addiction recovery app

A 14-year-old girl developer from Nigeria, Deborah Folorunso, has built and unveiled a recovery app designed to help people break off from drugs and alcohol addictions.

The mobile app, BreakForth, through preprogrammed commands and digital coordination, can help users overcome addictions such as gambling, drugs, and alcohol, amongst others.

According to Deborah, the app was designed such that it helps users to remain accountable to their confidants throughout their recovery journey.

Speaking further on how the app works, the 14-year-old developer noted that the app comes with a panic button feature that can be engaged in case of uncontrollable urges.

Though, it is not clear how the app intents to help people willingly stop their drugs and alcohol habit by simply tracking users’ progress and motivating them with daily quotes that help them abstain from their addictions.

Assessing the pitch of the product, critics have pointed that the app could be another public tech jamboree where an older figure is using a little child to sell a gamification idea to appeal for funding.

