14-yr-old foster child of comedienne, Princess, narrates her encounter with Baba Ijesha

The 14-year-old foster daughter of popular Nigerian comedian, Princess has narrated how she was allegedly assaulted by embattled actor, Baba Ijesha real name James Olanrewaju.

The minor (name withheld) on Wednesday, October 20, in a video played during proceedings at an Ikeja Special Offences Court stated that the 49-year-old embattled actor told her he was her boyfriend.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the video was a taped recording of the child forensic interview conducted on May 15 by Mrs Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode, a child expert and the Executive Director of the Cece Yara Foundation.

The video was played during the cross-examination of Ajayi-Kayode by the defence counsel. Mr Babatunde Ogala (SAN).

The child, during the interview, described the interaction she had with Baba Ijesha on April 19 when she met him at her foster mother’s home.

She said Baba Ijesha came into the home, he initially acted like he was having a phone conversation and that the defendant began checking the apartment to know whether anyone was home before he approached her.

According to her;

“He said ‘you’re a smart young girl, my baby. Do you have a boyfriend?’ I said no and he said ‘since you do not have a boyfriend now that you’re much more mature, you’re now mine, I am your boyfriend’.

“He said I used to teach you some times when you were small. I asked him what things so that I could record him with my phone. My phone was under the throw pillow because I thought he wanted to confess to what he did seven-years ago but I was unable to record him.

“He said don’t you remember me and you used to play together, I used to teach you some things when you were small.

“Me and you had a contract and I asked him what contract? He asked me to sit on his legs and I said no and he told me that when you were small you were not afraid. Now you’re afraid.

“He began touching me s*xually and he had asked me to bring him some water. When I went to the kitchen he also followed me and it was at this point that my mother and the other men (CCTV company staff) came in.”

