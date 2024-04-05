141 terror cases, 214 kidnappings recorded, 3,685 suspects arrested in eight weeks, IGP Egbetokun reveals

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, revealed that 141 terror cases, 214 kidnappings and 537 homicide cases were reported to the police in the last eight weeks.

Egbetokun added that 3,685 suspects were apprehended for their participation in various crimes, while 401 kidnap victims were rescued.

The IGP revealed this while fielding questions from journalists at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

He said: “I am pleased to report a substantial advancement, propelled by the execution of diverse strategies aimed at mitigating the escalating trend of criminal activities across the nation after our last conference held on February 8, 2024.

“In the past eight weeks, we recorded 141 cases of terrorism/secessionist attacks, 537 cases of murder, 126 cases of armed robbery, 214 cases of kidnapping, and 39 cases of unlawful possession of firearms.

“Also, during the period under review, the Nigeria Police Force arrested 3,685 suspects for their participation in various crimes, 401 kidnap victims were rescued, 216 various firearms, 3,601 ammunition and 82 vehicles were recovered.

“We have in the last nine months cumulatively presented cheques totalling N7,263,391,051.73 to 2,5143 families of deceased police officers.”

According to Egbetokun, the police would continue to strive for excellence by being more proactive in policing approach.

He said: “Our responses to the current internal security threats require strategic deployments that are not only proactive but also technology and intelligence-driven.

“Through meticulous analysis of available information, we shall endeavour to pre-empt criminal activities, disrupt their illicit networks, and apprehend perpetrators swiftly. It is essential that we remain vigilant and adaptive in our approach, continuously refining our strategies to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

