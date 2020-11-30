145 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 67,557. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Monday recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in seven states of the federation and Abuja.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,173 as at Monday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 67,557.
Meanwhile, 63,282 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
READ ALSO: 82 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria's total to 67,412. Deaths, recoveries updated
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (49), FCT (34), Kaduna (34), Plateau (11), Oyo (7), Bayelsa (5), Taraba (4), and Sokoto (1).
