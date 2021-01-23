1,483 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 118,138. Deaths, recoveries updated

Latest Politics

January 23, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,483 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,490 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 118,138.

Meanwhile, 94,150 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Kaduna (545), FCT (235), Plateau (127), Nasarawa (80), Oyo (72), Delta (65), Rivers (64), Kano (46), Ogun (46), Bayelsa (30), Gombe (30), Abia (28), and Osun (27).

Others are – Edo (25), Ondo (14), Sokoto (12), Zamfara (10), Bauchi (8), Imo (5), Jigawa (4), Ekiti (4), Borno (4), and Niger (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 118,138.

“Discharged: 94,150 AND Deaths: 1,490.”

