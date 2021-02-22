14thHeadies: Omah Lay wins Next Rated. See complete list of winners | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
#14thHeadies: Omah Lay wins Next Rated. See complete list of winners
On Sunday, February 21, the 14th edition of the prestigious ceremony, Headies took place in Lagos, Nigeria.
Nigerian recording artiste, Omah Lay won the award for the ‘Next Rated Artiste’ as Wizkid bagged two awards, including the award for the artiste of the year, at the recently concluded 2020 Headies Award ceremony.
Recording artiste, Fireboy went home with five awards. The YBNL singer-songwriter bagged the most award for the night.
Read also: #HEADIES2019: How has it fared after 13 years?
A lot of the show had been pre-recorded and the live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
This year saw winners in new categories; Songwriter of The Year and Best Alternative Album.
Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi and media personality Nancy Isimem served as the host for the 2020 Headies Award ceremony.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Recording of the year
Brymo- Ozymandias
Pop Single of the year
DJ Neptune x Joeboy x Mr Eazi- Nobody
Producer of the year
PHEELZ ‘BILLIONAIRE’ BY TENI
Rap Album of the year
AQ- GOD’S ENGINEERING
R&B Album of the year
Fireboy- Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps
Alternative Album
Roots- The Cavemen
Pop Album
Fireboy- Apollo
Music Video of the year
Davido- 1 Milli
R&B Single
Fireboy- Tattoo girl
Best Collaboration
Ladi Poe x Simi- Know you
Rap Single of the year
Falz x Ms Banks- Bop Daddy
Male Vocal Performance
Praiz- Under the sky
Female Vocal Performance
Niniola- Addicted
Next Rated
Omah Lay
Headies Revelation
Fireboy
Lyricist on a Roll
Illbliss- Country
Best Street Hop artiste
Mayorkun- Geng
Alternative song
Moelogo- I wonder
Album of the year
Fireboy- Apollo
Artiste of the year
Wizkid
Headies Viewer’s Choice
Wizkid
Rookie of the year
Bad Boy Timz
Songwriter of the year
Simi- Duduke
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Idris Abdul-Kareem
Hall of Fame
King Sunny Ade
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Aina, Maja in action as Lookman scores Fulham winner against Sheffield Utd
Super Eagles duo of Ola and Josh Maja were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...