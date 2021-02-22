14thHeadies: Omah Lay wins Next Rated. See complete list of winners | Ripples Nigeria

On Sunday, February 21, the 14th edition of the prestigious ceremony, Headies took place in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigerian recording artiste, Omah Lay won the award for the ‘Next Rated Artiste’ as Wizkid bagged two awards, including the award for the artiste of the year, at the recently concluded 2020 Headies Award ceremony.

Recording artiste, Fireboy went home with five awards. The YBNL singer-songwriter bagged the most award for the night.

A lot of the show had been pre-recorded and the live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year saw winners in new categories; Songwriter of The Year and Best Alternative Album.

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi and media personality Nancy Isimem served as the host for the 2020 Headies Award ceremony.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Recording of the year

Brymo- Ozymandias

Pop Single of the year

DJ Neptune x Joeboy x Mr Eazi- Nobody

Producer of the year

PHEELZ ‘BILLIONAIRE’ BY TENI

Rap Album of the year

AQ- GOD’S ENGINEERING

R&B Album of the year

Fireboy- Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps

Alternative Album

Roots- The Cavemen

Pop Album

Fireboy- Apollo

Music Video of the year

Davido- 1 Milli

R&B Single

Fireboy- Tattoo girl

Best Collaboration

Ladi Poe x Simi- Know you

Rap Single of the year

Falz x Ms Banks- Bop Daddy

Male Vocal Performance

Praiz- Under the sky

Female Vocal Performance

Niniola- Addicted

Next Rated

Omah Lay

Headies Revelation

Fireboy

Lyricist on a Roll

Illbliss- Country

Best Street Hop artiste

Mayorkun- Geng

Alternative song

Moelogo- I wonder

Album of the year

Fireboy- Apollo

Artiste of the year

Wizkid

Headies Viewer’s Choice

Wizkid

Rookie of the year

Bad Boy Timz

Songwriter of the year

Simi- Duduke

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Idris Abdul-Kareem

Hall of Fame

King Sunny Ade

