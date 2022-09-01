15 corpses recovered from flooded Borno river

The North East Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Usman, has confirmed that at least 15 corpses were on Wednesday, recovered from a flooded Ngadabul River in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Usman who made the confirmation in a statement on Thursday, said the victims drowned in the flooded river that affected many communities along its banks in Maiduguri last weekend.

“On Wednesday, we recovered 15 bodies from the flooded River Ngadabul which affected many communities along the river banks.

Read also:Three siblings, four others died in Lagos flood – NEMA

“NEMA as a disaster agency has been engaged in serious sensitisation of the public on dangers of flooding and precautionary measures.

“We have been having meetings with various stakeholders on sensitisation and providing relief materials to affected communities.

“Parents and guardians should caution their wards and children against swimming in the river to avoid drowning,” Usman warned.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now