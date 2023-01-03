Metro
15 dead, five injured in Kogi auto crash
At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead and five others seriously injured in an auto crash in Kogi State on Tuesday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Lokoja, said a J-5 Boxer Bus and a petrol tanker were involved in the crash at Koton-Karfe along Lokoja-Abuja highway at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
He added that the five injured persons were rushed to Ideal Hospital at Koton-Karfe for immediate medical attention while remains of the dead victims had been deposited at the Morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja.
The FRSC official blamed the accident on violation of traffic rules.
READ ALSO: Two die in Kogi auto crash
Dawulung said: “The bus driver left his lane and was driving in the opposite direction at high speed only to have a head on collision with an oncoming petrol tanker.
“Thank God the tanker which was laden with petroleum products did not go up in flames, which could have been more devastating and worrisome.
“The bus was carrying iron cramps with 17 passengers, 15 of which were terribly squeezed and choked to death during the collision.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...