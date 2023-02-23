15 dead, seven injured in Bauchi auto crash

15 persons were confirmed dead and seven others injured in an auto crash along the Bauchi-Jos highway on Thursday.

The Bauchi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident in a First Information Report (FIR) released to journalists in the state capital.

According to FRSC, two vehicles, a Howo Trailer with registration number, DKD32 XB, and a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number YLA 984XA were involved in the accident which occurred at 3:30 p.m., on Thursday.

The truck was owned by the Dangote Group while the bus belonged to Adamawa Sunshine Transport Corporation.

The FRSC said 22 people – two women, 18 men, one female child, and one male child were involved in the crash.

“12 men, one woman, one male child, and one female child died while six men and 1 woman were injured in the accident.

The probable causes of the accident were loss of control, speed limit violation, and dangerous driving

“The injured victims were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH in Bauchi for treatment while the corpses of the dead were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital,” the agency added.

