15 die in Bauchi boat mishap

The Bauchi State Government said on Thursday that 15 people lost their lives when a crowded boat capsized in Gwaskaram Village, Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Shehu Ningi, while speaking with journalists in Bauchi.

According to Ningi, the canoe was carrying passengers from Gwaskaram village area heading to the next village, Yola Doka, on a market day.

Ningi said that the accident happened over the weekend on the Gwaskaram river, adding that they had confirmed 15 deaths in the mishap while three persons were rescued, adding that rescue operation was still ongoing.

He also disclosed that efforts were on to recover the remaining bodies.

