15 #EndSARS protesters storm Lagos panel over Lekki shootings

At least 15 #EndSARS protesters on Friday stormed the sitting of Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to protest last month’s shooting of youths campaigning against police brutality in the Lekki area of the state.

The protesters told the panel how the soldiers who arrived at the scene in a convoy of seven trucks opened fire on the harmless youths and injured an unspecified number of people.

One of the protesters, Mr. Nathaniel Solomon, said his younger brother was shot dead at the Lekki tollgate and buried in Mubi local government area of Adamawa State.

Another protester, Aiyedungbe Olufunmi Grace, said her brother died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after he was allegedly shot by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate.

READ ALSO: Lagos panel dismisses petitioner’s bid to enforce N300m ruling against police

“After my brother’s death, the hospital authorities changed the story and said he died of COVID-19,” she added.

Soldiers had on October 20 opened fire at the harmless protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

The incident sparked global outrage with many demanding a thorough investigation into the shooting of the #EndSARS campaigners.

Join the conversation

Opinions